Nude Waxing Beautique is celebrating its stunning new location with huge discounts for you!
Bigger, brighter, and better! Score up to $150 off your next treatment at Nude Waxing Beautique’s new Central location. Ummm…. Usually, when someone moves into a new space, it’s good manners to bring a gift, but Nude Waxing Beautique is doing things a little differently. They’ve just moved into a gorgeous new (totally instagrammable) location on Wyndham Street and they’re celebrating by giving you up to $150 off your next treatment – say, what?! Get all the deets below.thehoneycombers.com