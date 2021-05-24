newsbreak-logo
Skin Care

Nude Waxing Beautique is celebrating its stunning new location with huge discounts for you!

Bigger, brighter, and better! Score up to $150 off your next treatment at Nude Waxing Beautique's new Central location. Ummm…. Usually, when someone moves into a new space, it's good manners to bring a gift, but Nude Waxing Beautique is doing things a little differently. They've just moved into a gorgeous new (totally instagrammable) location on Wyndham Street and they're celebrating by giving you up to $150 off your next treatment – say, what?! Get all the deets below.

