newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

We’ve found Dr Smile! Best and trusted dentists for kids in Hong Kong

By Hira Desai
thehoneycombers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for dentists for kids in Hong Kong? These professionals will make your next trip to the dentist stress-free. From ice-cream parlours and epic cakes to grand all-you-can-eat buffets, it’s no secret that we are spoiled for choice with sugary treats in Hong Kong, but—love it or hate it—we all have to make trips to the dentist. With growing teeth, children in particular are encouraged to visit at least once every six months. If your child has dental anxiety (I mean, don’t we all?), finding the right dentist who can make them feel relaxed and at ease will make a huge difference. To help, we’ve rounded up some of the best and trusted dentists for kids in Hong Kong so that you can both feel at ease and never skip a check-up again!

thehoneycombers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Dental Hygiene#Dentists#Dental Clinic#Cosmetic Dentistry#Dental Care#Patient Care#Child Care#Oriental#Queen S Road Central#Lyndhurst Terrace#Manning House#Central Smile Awarded#Caring Company#Kids#Dental Anxiety#Dental Specialty#Offers Dental Services#Orthodontic Services#Patient Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Millennial Source

Where to find the best views in Hong Kong

If you’re on a search for the best views in Hong Kong, you don’t necessarily have to climb a mountain or spend a ton of money. Hong Kong offers some of the most stunning vistas in the world. The city is filled with high rise buildings and surrounded by lush hills and valleys that will steal your breath away. With only one glance, you will be in love with Hong Kong. So, if you want to enjoy this breathtaking skyline, here are the perfect spots for the best views in Hong Kong.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Millennial Source

The best restaurants in Central, Hong Kong

If you’re looking for your next favorite spot for dinner or lunch, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants in Central, Hong Kong. In Central, you’ll find a little bit of everything in the variety of eateries available – whether you’re in the mood for upscale fusion or delectable dim sum. This is just a shortlist of some of the best Hong Kong restaurants all conveniently located in Central.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong eliminates rubella

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination for the Western Pacific announced Friday that Hong Kong has achieved rubella-free status. “Rubella elimination exemplifies Hong Kong’s continuous efforts in prevention and control of communicable diseases. It also highlights the importance of vaccination in preventing disease...
LifestylePosted by
The Millennial Source

5 temples in Hong Kong to visit

Hong Kong is a beautiful city, and the temples in Hong Kong are part of the city’s beauty and culture. Hong Kong can be such a busy and stressful place. However, visiting a Hong Kong temple is one way to enjoy some calm and peace, even if not to worship. There are so many famous temples in Hong Kong which attract many people each year. But there are also more obscure temples besides the famous tourist spots worthy of a visit. The beautiful architecture and the tranquillity within is a respite from the hectic urban life of Hong Kong. For a moment of Zen and traditional culture away from busy city life, check out one of these temples in Hong Kong.
Entertainmentartsy.net

The 10 Best Booths at Art Basel in Hong Kong 2021

The halls of the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre were charged with an electric energy Wednesday afternoon, one that could only be induced by the opening of an in-person art fair in the midst of a pandemic. Art Basel in Hong Kong 2021 is finally taking place, two months later than its usual late March slot, bringing with it art-month staples including the concurrent Art Central fair and a slew of exhibitions openings and previews. The weekend prior to the fair, galleries in the city’s industrial Wong Chuk Hang district saw heavy foot traffic, and the seemingly never-ending elevator line in Central district’s gallery-filled H Queen’s building brought back memories of a jam-packed, festive fair season in March 2019.
Economyofficesnapshots.com

Withersworldwide Offices – Hong Kong

Spatial Concept transformed a poorly-lit space into the open and agile offices for law firm, Withersworldwide, located in Hong Kong. Withers’ law firm is located in Admiralty, Hong Kong, whose relocation was an opportunity to transform their once dim and paper-filled office into an open and agile workplace. The result of Withers’ new office offers a relaxing and welcoming environment for clients and staff alike, a lighter and brighter office space that promotes collaborative working and employee wellbeing.
Trafficcruiseindustrynews.com

Hong Kong Gearing Up To Approve Cruises To Nowhere

Hong Kong may soon approve "cruises to nowhere" operating under strict health and safety protocols and open to vaccinated residents, according to multiple local news reports. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said that the goverment was soon set to finish talks with cruise lines to set policies and procedures.
RestaurantsHong Kong

Hong Kong restaurant surprises quarantinees with pizza delivery

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes, they also come in the form of a generous pizza restaurant. Dough Bros, a popular pizzeria in Hong Kong, organized a surprise delivery last Thursday of fresh slices to those in quarantine facilities in Penny’s Bay and Lei Yue Mun, and the Dorsett Kwun Tong hotel.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Hong Kong Tourism Board prepares for reopening

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has held its annual tourism update where it announced its latest campaigns to help promote the city in a post pandemic world. Dane Cheng, HKTB executive director, told travel industry representatives that the body was preparing to launch a new round of the Hong Kong Neighbourhoods campaign.
BusinessTravelPulse

Hong Kong Tourism Board Outlines Road to Recovery

Tourism officials mapped out strategies underway for Hong Kong’s recovery from the pandemic during the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) annual Tourism Update conference, which took place in a virtual format this year. For starters, the HKTB will unveil a new series of initiatives through its Hong Kong Neighborhoods campaign,...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Taiwan warns international money not safe in Hong Kong

Taiwan said on May 15 that Hong Kong's freezing the assets of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai was a sign that doing business in the Chinese-controlled city was increasingly risky. Hong Kong authorities froze Lai's assets, including all shares in his company, Next Digital, marking the first time a listed...
TravelNBC San Diego

Singapore and Hong Kong to Postpone Travel Bubble Again

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Hong Kong have once again pushed back the start date of a long-anticipated air travel bubble arrangement, the two cities announced Monday. The travel bubble, which would have allowed travelers to skip quarantine, had been planned to begin on May 26. The scheme has faced multiple rounds of delays from its initial launch date in November 2020.
PoliticsTimes Union

Past time Zi respects Hong Kong

When the Chinese government regained control of Hong Kong in 1997, at the end of a 99-year lease and a 150-year presence by the British empire, citizens were assured they would be allowed to retain most of their established autonomy and eventually have a more direct say in choosing political candidates by 2017.
Religionpillarcatholic.com

New Bishop of Hong Kong says ‘no’ then ‘yes’ to appointment

Pope Francis has appointed Stephen Chow Sau-yan, SJ, as the new Bishop of Hong Kong in a long-awaited appointment. Appointing a bishop to Hong Kong took more than two years, as Vatican officials searched for a candidate who could earn trust amid a complex and fractious political environment. The diocese...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong 'suspends' operations of its Taiwan office

Hong Kong is temporarily shutting its representative office in Taiwan, officials said Tuesday in the latest indication of strained ties. "The Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office (Taiwan) has temporarily suspended operations with effect from today," Hong Kong's government said in a brief statement, which did not give a reason for the closure. A government spokesperson told AFP that the decision "has nothing to do with the coronavirus situation" in Taiwan where cases have recently spiked and prompted the reimposition of some social distancing measures. Asked whether the closure was tied to politics, the spokesperson declined to comment.
Retailthecoinshark.net

FSTB: Hong Kong to Ban Retail Crypto Investments

FSTB (Hong Kong regulator) announced today that exchanges should be licensed in the near future. At the same time, the possibility of investments in the cryptos for retail investors will be limited. All investments should be available to professional traders. You can get this qualification if you have a portfolio...
Trafficmaritime-executive.com

Hong Kong Exploring Permitting Cruises to Nowhere for Residents

Hong Kong officials are in negotiations with the cruise industry to restart limited cruise service for residents as part of their efforts to restart parts of the economy. Residents have largely been restricted to the city, which along with strict controls, permitted Hong Kong to nearly eliminate the COVID-19 virus.
Entertainmentjaynestars.com

TVB Starts Recruiting for Miss Hong Kong 2021

Frequently hosting Miss Hong Kong, Eric Tsang (曾志偉) has extensive experience with the pageant. Now transitioning to his new managerial role, he has brought forth new ideas to help improve the pageant. To make the pageant more engaging, it will take on a reality show format and the final competition may take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
WorldCatholic News

Pope names Jesuit educator bishop of Hong Kong

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has named Jesuit Father Stephen Chow Sau-yan, a native of Hong Kong and provincial of the Jesuits’ Chinese province, to be the new bishop of Hong Kong. The appointment of the 61-year-old Jesuit, who also serves as supervisor of the Jesuits’ Wah Yan colleges...