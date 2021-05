We often talk about exercise in regards to calorie-burn or “toning up”: gyms promise results using “before” and “after” pictures, the #fitspo hashtag on Instagram is full of women who generally all look the same, and fitness watches track how many calories are burned while we’re on a run or in a workout class. Frankly, I’m over it. The body receives so many more benefits from exercise than just looking a certain way. Reducing something as powerful as exercise to be worth nothing more than a tool to burn calories and fit into a pant size is doing us all a disservice. Forget about weight loss: these eight benefits of exercise are about to give you some serious workout motivation.