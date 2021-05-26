Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Woman harassing Asian family is confronted by passer-by in satisfying TikTok video

By Lily Puckett
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci8cx_0a9IomcF00

Footage of a white woman following an Asian family in Orange County, California has gone viral after a TikTok user posted it, branding the white woman “a wild KAREN.”

Shot by the user _numlock, the video shows a white woman walking her dog and gesturing to a family of five, who are clearly walking away from her while she appears to be talking at them.

_numlock appears to wave to the family and be waved back at, saying “you’re okay” in his narration, before pivoting back to the white woman, who stands agitated. A second, younger white woman then confronts “Karen,” telling her to stop harassing the family.

“There’s no reason to follow them….they have a kid,” the unnamed younger woman says. “You’re a grown woman, go back to your corner.”

The woman with the dog then accuses the group, which seems to be about three younger people, of “gang stalking,” which is met with confusion.

Watch the full video here .

Posted two days ago, the video has received nearly 55k likes, and widespread support from commenters.

“DO NOT MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS,” the user Kst wrote, “Stand up for what’s right.”

Others bemoan the consistency of “Karens,” expressing frustration that similar videos - of white women harassing people of color, often putting them in outright danger - keep turning up.

"Oh my God! This is getting old!!!” Estela Ituarte wrote. “When will they stop?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zXVZ_0a9IomcF00

Harassment of Asians across the country has increased in the last year, according to research from Stop AAPI Hate, which recorded nearly 3800 anti-Asian hate incidents between March 2020 and 2021. Separate research from the American Journal of Public Health linked the increase in anti-Asian sentiments to racist rhetoric from the former administration, which consistently placed blame on China for “spreading” the virus.

Commenters in Orange County also suggest that the “Karen” behavior is common in the California area. In February, an Asian family living in the area faced so much targeted harassment that their neighbors devised a spreadsheet to keep watch over their house at night.

"I just don’t understand what she was trying to accomplish other than discrimination and for what?” the commenter NachoGirl asked. “For a family that’s minding their business?"

In his bio, _numlock says a Part 2 to the video is “coming soon.”

View All 796 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian People#Asians#Harassing#Dog#Racism#Video Footage#White Women#Viral Video#White People#Walking#Racist Rhetoric#Blame#Commenters#Stop Aapi Hate#Outright Danger#Discrimination#Frustration#Color#Confusion#Anti Asian Sentiments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Dogs
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
China
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

By insisting girls as young as four wear ‘modesty shorts’, we are letting down our daughters – but also underselling our sons

They’ve existed in the back of my mind for close to 30 years. Mostly silent these days, they sometimes pop into my thoughts; the near-faceless memories of long-ago horrors which started as bullying and ended up closer to actual crime. Malevolent whispers rolling like mist off the back of yet another dead girl in the news, to remind me that we really haven’t come that far.“Just checking you’re a girl!” They’d sneer, shoving grubby teenage hands into my shirt. “Coz we can’t tell from your ugly face,” they’d spit, close enough to count their acne scars as I struggled and...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Man sparks heated debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’

A man told his female friend why he thinks she’s still single and it’s safe to say, it backfired.Posting on Reddit, the anonymous man said that he told her her weight was holding her back in terms of finding love and that she was thoroughly offended by it - shock.He said: “I recently went to have drinks with a best girlfriend of mine and she asked me for my honest opinion as a guy as to why she can’t seem to find any guys that she would normally be interested in dating willing to date her.“My friend is cute but...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

American Airlines attendant scolds passengers over their ‘disgusting’ behaviour in video

Airline passengers were scolded for verbally abusing American Airlines cabin crew during a flight delay, according to video of the incident. In footage from 7 June on TikTok, a flight attendant told passengers that abusing cabin crew was “disgusting”, and that it had been “living hell”.The American Airlines flight, which took off from Los Angeles for Charlotte, was diverted because of bad weather — forcing both passengers and cabin crew to wait it out at Raleigh-Durham airport.A passenger allegedly told a female flight attendant she was a “fat gorilla” after they argued about face coverings, according to The Charlotte Observer....
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
Public SafetyThe Independent

McDonald’s hit by data hack in latest high profile attack

McDonald’s has revealed that its systems were hacked in countries that include the United States, Taiwan, and South Korea – impacting customer and employee information, The Wall Street Journal reports. The hack was discovered after the burger chain hired external consultants to investigate unauthorised activity on an internal security system. During the investigation, the consultants found the company’s data was breached in markets that include the US, Taiwan, and South Korea. No customer data was breached in the US, McDonald’s said to its employees, but hackers did retrieve business contact information for employees and franchises. Hackers also obtained information...
Orange County, CAEW.com

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz charged with domestic violence against Brandi Passante

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz has been charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery against his ex-partner Brandi Passante, EW has confirmed. Schulz was involved in an incident with Passante at an Orange County, Calif. bar on April 30, public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office confirmed. Schulz left the scene before police arrived and no arrest was made.
California StatePosted by
LiveScience

Deep-sea fish with lightbulb on its head mysteriously washes ashore in California

A nightmarish fish that typically dwells thousands of feet below the ocean's surface recently washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is rather elusive and rarely seen outside of the deep ocean, according to The Guardian. But earlier this month, the intact body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian reported.
California Statetribuneledgernews.com

Plugging deadly holes in California's addiction treatment system

May 16—They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash's son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose...
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

How Working Wardrobes is helping women out of the ‘she-cession’

In 1990, Jerri Rosen was helping women find jobs and independence after they left violent domestic relationships. Thirty years later, the founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes never thought she’d be back in the trenches helping so many women find jobs, this time as a pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy.
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California man holding knives chases ex-wife onto field during child’s sporting event

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — A California man, armed with knives in both hands, chased his ex-wife across athletic fields during their son’s sporting event, investigators said. Garden Grove police said Russell Husges, 43, went to the Chapman Sports Complex around 7 p.m. while several youth sporting events were going on to speak to his estranged wife, the Orange County Tribune said.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Health experts foresee a safer summer

With COVID-19 cases declining and Orange County moving closer toward the yellow tier, health experts are hopeful that cases will continue to decrease this summer as more people become vaccinated. Dr. Daisy Dodd, infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente Orange County, said she is cautiously optimistic for the summer. Dodd...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.