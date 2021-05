The Amarillo Bulls are in familiar territory. They are playoff bound. They are kicking off the first round of the playoffs this weekend on the road. Wouldn't this be a fitting end for their time here in Amarillo? How about bringing home the Robertson Cup before they say goodbye. That is what our diehard fans want. I'm jus gonna tell you I know their fans and they want this in the worst way. I have worked for the Amarillo Bulls for several seasons and I can tell you the fans have nothing but great passion for these boys.