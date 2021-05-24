newsbreak-logo
Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded

By Gary Bass
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Second Street Saturday night and left one person dead and one with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, LPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Second...

Longview, TXKSLA

Longview police: Argument leads to fatal shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report an argument led to a shooting that a Longview man later died from. Officers discovered 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview had been shot when they responded to a shooting Thursday at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road. The Longview Fire Department transported Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Longview, TXktbb.com

LPD investigates fatal shooting

LONGVIEW — A fatal shooting is under investigation in Longview. Around 7:48 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to E. Pliler Precise Road and found 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview had been shot. He died of his injuries Friday morning. 36-year-old Jeanne-Marie Minter of Longview told police that she and Baker were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. She said she was able to separate from Baker, where she then retrieved a firearm and returned to the room with Baker. She said they continued to argue and she shot the victim. Police are still seeking the public’s help in their investigation. Go here for more information.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Longview police close street to investigate gunshots

Longview police closed part of South Green Street on Friday to investigate gunshots in the area. Police said officers were called at 11:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of South Green Street in reference to shots fired. Longview police said in a statement that there were no known victims, but...
Longview, TXktbb.com

LPD investigating shots fired call

LONGVIEW — Police in Longview are following up after responding to a call about shots fired around 11:10 Friday morning on S. Green St. near the Edgefield intersection. At this time, there are no known victims, but there was some property damage to a vehicle and the convenience store. This is still an active investigation and more details may be released at a later time, according to police. Authorities said S. Green from Avalon to Edgefield has been shut down for the investigation, with drivers asked to find an alternate route. Police are seeking leads. Go here for more information and updates.
Longview, TXPosted by
CBS19

Longview Police: One man shot, killed during argument

LONGVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, May 13, Longview Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road in reference to a shooting that occurred at approximately 7:48 p. m. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview, had been shot. Longview Fire Department...
White Oak, TXLongview News-Journal

Person of interest in White Oak homicide charged with murder

A man the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office was looking to speak with in connection with a recent White Oak homicide has been arrested on a murder charge. Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, of Longview was booked Thursday into the Gregg County Jail on the murder charge, a parole violation of Austin and a warrant out of Marshall for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register annually for life.
Longview, TXktbb.com

Longview man arrested in connection with White Oak murder

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a murder in White Oak after being on the run for 10 days. According to our news partner KETK, Brandon Gilliam, 39, was charged with murder and failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday afternoon. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in finding Gilliam in connection with a May 3 homicide on North White Oak Road, in White Oak. A press release did not include any information about the victim or a possible motive for the killing. Gilliam registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 30-year-old Marshall woman, according to the DPS records. He was required to re-register every year for the rest of his life and he was rated as a “moderate” risk level. Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County. He pleaded guilty to burglary in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, spent a year in prison for forging a financial document in 2004, and was booked for DWI in 2006 for which he served a 90-day jail sentence.
Longview, TXktbb.com

2020 LPD award recipients

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department recognized some of its personnel during National Police Week by presenting its annual awards. Police say the officers and civilians “were nominated by their peers for their outstanding service to the community.” This year’s ceremony was canceled before the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. Officer Luke Altman was named Officer of the Year. Go here for more details.
Longview, TXlongviewtexas.gov

2020 Department Award Recipients

On May 14, 2021, the Longview Police Department took a moment to recognize some of its personnel during National Police Week by presenting its annual awards. These officers and civilians were nominated by their peers for their outstanding service to the community. This year's ceremony was canceled prior to the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted. This year's award recipients were:
Longview, TXktbb.com

Man awaiting trial for fatal wreck jailed on new bond

LONGVIEW — A Longview man whose trial for a fatal 2017 drunk driving wreck is just weeks away was put back in jail on a $1 million bond after being charged with DWI for the second time since the crash. According to our news partner KETK, 30-year-old Corie Murray was arrested by Longview police around 2:30 a.m. May 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was also booked for two drug possession charges. Murray is accused of intoxicated manslaughter in the 2017 incident. His trial in that case is currently set to begin June 21.
Gregg County, TXKSLA

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in homicide investigation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a person who may have information regarding a recent homicide. According to a public statement on Facebook, on Tuesday the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office began investigating what has now been determined to be a homicide at a location on North White Oak Road in White Oak. Brandon Allen Gilliam, 39, is specifically being sought by the sheriff’s office. He is a registered sex offender believed to be non-compliant with the conditions of his registration, in addition to being wanted by the state parole board for a parole violation.