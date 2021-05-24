MLB DFS Picks and Analysis 5/24: The Grind Down

Saturday’s main slate of MLB DFS contests has 10 games loaded with interesting angles on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With a Coors game that has some looming weather threats and some very interesting pitching pricing on both sites, we have a number of question marks heading into the mid-afternoon. The Toronto temporary park should be in play for offense, and it seems like a good bet to expect more runs than the six we saw scored there yesterday. The pitching values on both sites range into the extreme end, though the two options priced at $3,900 on DraftKings offer little, other than salary relief. With a few starters underpriced on the FanDuel slate, MLB DFS players can get to some very appealing bats with their stacks. Of course, there is always the option to simply pay up to Trevor Bauer, who is easily the best pitcher in the best spot on both sites, and one of the easier MLB DFS lineup picks today.