Landfill Costs

Years ago, in the late 1980s, Transylvania County was looking for a place to have a new landfill. The county manager, landfill manager, the Pisgah National Forest Pisgah District Ranger, myself, and a couple of others went to what is now the Woodruff Landfill, which at that time was U.S. Forest Service property. It was determined that the 700-plus acre area would suffice technically for a sanitary landfill for the next 30-plus years. A land swap was initiated and the property became that of Transylvania County. There are a few things that I think should be considered as the county looks to fund ongoing and future landfill operations.