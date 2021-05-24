E3 2021: Public Registration Opens Next Week
Public registration for E3 2021 will open next week on Thursday, June 3. Signing up will give you access to the show's web portal and app. The web portal and app will open on the first day of the show, June 12, and will give you access to "virtual 'booths,' hosted events, video conferencing, profile and avatar creation, online forums and more." Participants will include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media, and more.