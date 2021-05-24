E3 2021: Public Registration Opens Next Week

Microsoft's E3 2021 showcase has been officially dated. The Xbox event will hit YouTube and Twitch on June 13, 2021. Expect a lot of games. And we mean, a lot. We live in strange times. The pandemic might be abating in some parts of the world, but it rages on in others, impeding events of all shapes and sizes. The biggest date in the video game calendar has historically been the E3 trade show, traditionally taking place in June in the Los Angeles Convention Center.