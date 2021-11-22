ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers schedule: Injury-plagued roster faces desperate Rams

By Matt Johnson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZL8Mv_0a9Ia3fz00

Green Bay Packers schedule this week

Week 12 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time TV
Sun, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX
  • Line: Rams +1, BetMGM
  • Spread: Rams (+100), Packers (-120)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 28, Packers 27

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t exactly coming out of the bye with a ton of confidence. Matthew Stafford isn’t playing well and Sean McVay’s offense finds itself needed to resolve some issues that plagued it against the 49ers and Titans. This figures to be a close game, but the healthier team likely wins.

Green Bay Packers schedule and roster outlook

  • Packers’ schedule ranks 14th in projected difficulty, per The Athletic
  • Green Bay will play five primetime games, including matchups against the Detroit Lions ( Monday Night Football ), San Francisco 49ers ( Sunday Night Football) , Arizona Cardinals ( Thursday Night Football) and Chicago Bears ( Sunday Night Football).
  • Sportsnaut’s Green Bay Packers projected record: 12-5

Green Bay Packers roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Packers keeping and starting these key players:

Week 1 — Green Bay Packers lost on the road against the New Orleans Saints, 38-3

  • When: Sunday, September 12 at 4:25 PM on FOX
  • Spread: Packers -4.5, ( via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Packers (-225), Saints (+185)
  • Over/Under: 50
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Saints 20

It could not possibly have been more humiliating for Aaron Rodgers and Co . in their season opener Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers threw zero touchdowns against two interceptions before being pulled with his team down five touchdowns in the fourth quarter . Green Bay’s defense also yielded five touchdown passes against zero interceptions to Jameis Winston . We’re not sure where this team goes from here.

Week 2 — Green Bay Packers defeated Detroit Lions on the road by the score of 35-17

  • When: Monday, September 20 at 8:15 PM EST on ESPN
  • Spread: Packers (-11.5)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-550); Lions (+450)
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Lions 24

Talk about a rebound performance from Aaron Rodgers and Co. here. The reigning NFL MVP threw four touchdowns, three of them to running back Aaron Jones. After trailing 17-14 at the half, Green Bay scored 21 unanswered second-half points to win going away.

Week 3 — Green Bay Packers beat San Francisco 49ers on the road, 30-28

  • When: Sunday, September 26 at 8:20 PM EST on NBC
  • Spread: 49ers -3.0
  • Moneyline: 49ers (-175), Packers (+150)
  • Over/Under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: 49ers 31, Packers 27

What a game for both the 49ers and Packers in Week 3. Green Bay opened up a 17-0 lead in the first half, only to see San Francisco come from behind with that seemed to be a game-winning touchdown drive. That’s until Rodgers drove the Packers down the field in less than 40 seconds to set up a game-winning 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

Week 4 — Green Bay Packers beat Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17

  • When: Sunday, October 3 at 4:05 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -6.5
  • Moneyline: Packers (-300), Steelers (+240)
  • Over/Under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Steelers 20

Green Bay has now officially righted the ship after a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. In Week 4, that included taking advantage of a much inferior Pittsburgh Steelers team at home. The Packers held a three-score lead heading into the fourth quarter, finding balance on offense and holding Ben Roethlisberger in check. This team could very well be for real.

Week 5 – Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 25-22

  • Spread: Packers -3 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline : Packers (-155), Bengals (+130)
  • Over/Under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 28, Bengals 24

Mason Crosby made 27 consecutive field goals before chaos arrived against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, Rodgers once again saved the day for this franchise and gave Crosby a fourth opportunity to win the game. Things should be a little easier against the Chicago Bears next week.

Week 6 – Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14

  • Point spread: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-200), Bears (+170)
  • Over/under: 44.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 27, Bears 21

Rodgers is now 25-1 against the Chicago Bears, an unthinkable stretch of dominance. Chicago’s defense did a solid job containing the Packers, but you can only do so much for 60 minutes. Riding a five-game winning streak, Rodgers and Co. should be very confident with Washington coming to town.

Week 7 – vs. Washington Football Team

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 PM
  • Spread: Packers -9.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-450), Washington (+360)
  • Over/Under: 49.5 total points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 38, Washington Football Team 27

It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Packers’ offense, Rodgers played at an MVP level, finishing with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns. But A.J. Dillon fumbled twice and Aaron Jones barely touched the football. With that said, Green Bay will gladly take the win to move to 6-1 with the defense playing better and David Bakhtiari returning soon.

Week 8 — Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals, 24-21

  • Point spread: Cardinals -6.5
  • Moneyline: Packers +240; Cardinals -300
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Cardinals 34, Packers 31

Playing without Davante Adams and Allen Lazard in this one, Green Bay was able to go into Arizona and hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season. It was a drama-filled victory that included an interception in the end zone of Kyler Murray. Now winners of seven consecutive, the Packers are riding high.

Week 9 — Green Bay Packers lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 13-7

  • When: Sunday, November 7 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Chiefs -7.0
  • Moneyline: Packers +275; Chiefs -350
  • Over/under: 48.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Chiefs 31, Packers 20

The obvious backdrop to this otherwise huge Week 9 outing was the absence of Aaron Rodgers due to COVID-19 and the drama surrounding it . In his stead, sophomore quarterback Jordan Love looked to be out of his element. The youngster completed just 19-of-34 passes for 190 yards, wasting a tremendous defensive performance from Green Bay and ending the team’s seven-game winning streak.

Week 10 — Green Bay Packers beat Seattle Seahawks, 17-0

  • When: Sunday, November 14 at 4:25 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers (-4.5), BetMGM
  • Moneyline: Packers (-200), Seahawks (+165)
  • Over/under: 49.5 points
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 31, Seahawks 24

Another dominating defensive performance against an elite quarterback. This time, Green Bay shutout Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in a three-score win. Wilson himself threw zero touchdowns against two interceptions and was sacked twice. If the Packers’ defense continues to play like this, they are going to be a legit Super Bowl contender.

Week 11 – Green Bay Packers lost to Minnesota Vikings, 34-31

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 PM EST
  • Point spread: Packers -1.5, (BetMGM)
  • Moneyline: Vikings +100; Packers -115
  • Over/under: 47.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 20

All the injuries have finally taken a toll on the Packers. Against Kirk Cousins, playing at a high level, and future All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, Minnesota did more than enough damage against Green Bay. Rodgers did everything possible to win, but kicking woes and impact starters lost to long-term injuries are wrecking Green Bay’s Super Bowl hopes.

Green Bay Packers schedule predictions

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

Justin Fields is going to be a thorn in Green Bay’s side for years to come, potentially putting its fans through what other fan bases in the NFC North have experienced for decades. That time will come, it just won’t be this year.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20
Week 15 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV
Sun, Dec. 19 1 PM FOX

Baltimore’s defense has been its greatest strength for years. We might see that change this fall. Lamar Jackson finally has legitimate NFL weapons around him and that makes one of the most explosive players in the NFL a lot more dangerous. There’s just too much for Green Bay’s defense to overcome, especially on the road.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ravens 31, Packers 28

Week 16 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Time TV
Sat, Dec. 25 4:30 PM FOX, NFL

It feels weird to call the Cleveland Browns a Super Bowl contender, but they’ve earned it. They have one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL, which will cause real problems for the Packers. But that wouldn’t have been enough before. After overhauling the defense this spring, Cleveland now has the arsenal to win at Lambeau Field.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Browns 34, Packers 28

Week 17 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV
Sun, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Sweeping your divisional opponents isn’t easy, there’s just something about a familiar foe that makes it a rare feat. But the Lions aren’t even trying this year and the Bears are also a work in progress. So, that leaves the Vikings standing in Green Bay’s way of using the broom. This should be another outstanding battle, but we’ll give the edge to the Packers due to the talent differential at quarterback.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 28, Vikings 27
Week 18 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time TV
Sun, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

With the division locked up, Jordan Love makes his first NFL start. Green Bay hopes it will be a Mahomes-like moment, opening the door to trade Rodgers next spring and creating excitement about the new quarterback. We’ll see if this team’s dream actually happens, but they should beat Detroit regardless.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: Packers 24, Lions 20

Green Bay Packers projected record: 12-5

