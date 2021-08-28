Green Bay Packers schedule and 2021 season predictions

Green Bay Packers roster outlook:

All our predictions are based on the Packers keeping and starting these key players:

QB : Aaron Rodgers

: Aaron Rodgers RB: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling,Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers

Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling,Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers TE: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis Defense: No. 12 in preliminary NFL defense rankings

Green Bay Packers 2021 preseason schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. Houston Texans, (Texans 26, Packers 7) 8:00 PM Packers TV Network Saturday, Aug. 21 vs. New York Jets (Jets 23, Packers 14) 4:25 PM Packers TV Network Saturday, Aug. 28 @ Buffalo Bills (Bills 19, Packers 0) 1:00 PM Packers TV Network

This season the NFL is lowering the amount of preseason games to three per team, and instead expanding the regular season to 17 games, rather than the traditional 16 games.

Week 2 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Mon, Sep. 20 8:15 PM ESPN

Spread: Packers (-8), (via DraftKings )

Moneyline: TBD

Over/Under: 47.5 points

The Detroit Lions are going to be an awful football team this year. Jared Goff was elevated by his supporting cast and a great system in Los Angeles. He won’t have either of those things in Detroit and it’s not like this defense can stop anyone. Chalk this up as an easy victory for the Packers.

Week 2 prediction: Packers 34, Lions 10

Week 3 – @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Time TV Sun, Sep. 26 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: TBD

This could be one of the best primetime NFL games in 2021. Rodgers returns to California to face the nemesis that has ruined his Super Bowl hopes multiple times. We’ve seen Kyle Shanahan win the coaching battle on several occasions, but the departure of Robert Saleh and a few questions with the 49ers lead us to predict the Packers secure a close victory.

Week 3 prediction: Packers 28, 49ers 24

Week 4 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 3 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Packers (-2.5), (via DraftKings )

Moneyline: TBD

Over/Under: 46.5 points

Pittsburgh’s front seven will cause some problems for Rodgers and the Packers. T.J. Watt will relish the opportunity to shine in front of his family. But it might not matter much. The Steelers could have a below-average offense in 2021 and Green Bay shouldn’t have too many issues containing Ben Roethlisberger and Co.

Week 4 prediction: Packers 21, Steelers 13

Week 5 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 10 4:25 PM FOX

Joe Burrow deserves so much better than the Bengals. Cincinnati’s offensive line can’t protect the face of the franchise and there are still concerns about Zac Taylor as a head coach. All of those are ingredients for the Packers’ defense to dominate. Oh, Green Bay will let Rodgers and Jones also cook.

Week 5 prediction: Packers 34, Bengals 21

Week 6 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 17 1 PM FOX

At this point, Rodgers is co-owner of the Bears. He is 20-5 in his career against Chicago, boasting a 107.2 passer rating and a 55-10 TD-INT ratio. Keep in mind, the Bears’ defense is poised to regress in 2021 after losing Kyle Fuller. As long as No. 12 is under center, the Packers can crush their rival.

Week 6 prediction: Packers 31, Bears 24

Week 7 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date Time TV Sun, Oct. 24 1 PM FOX

The Washington Football Team might have the best defense in the NFL. It’s more than the pass-rushing duo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat, there is also Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the defensive line. Plus, Washington’s secondary is even better after adding William Jackson III. Losses at Lambeau Field are rare for the Packers, but the WFT can deliver one.

Week 7 prediction: Washington Football Team 17, Packers 13

Week 8 – @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Time TV Thu, Oct. 28 8:20 PM FOX, NFL

Entertaining Thursday Night Football games are double rainbows, you must appreciate them when they appear. NFL fans are getting a treat Oct. 28, with a TNF clash that could be one of the best NFL games in 2021. Expect Rodgers and Kyler Murray to make jaw-dropping throws with regularity, but the reigning NFL MVP gets the ball last and secures a win.

Week 8 prediction: Packers 35, Cardinals 31

Week 9 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 7 4:25 PM FOX

Talk about an incredible back-to-back set on the Packers’ schedule. Green Bay will need the additional rest days after beating the Cardinals, because Kansas City’s offense looks better than ever. Patrick Mahomes is already almost impossible to stop and now he has a great offensive line. In a hostile environment against the best player in the NFL, Green Bay loses.

Week 9 prediction: Chiefs 31, Packers 21

Week 10 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 14 4:25 PM CBS

The Packers have won four of their last five meetings against Seattle. Furthermore, the Seahawks haven’t won a game at Lambeau Field since 1999. Green Bay’s receivers match up extremely well against Seattle’s secondary and the tandem of Jones-Dillon will also cause problems. With the fans on their side, the Packers should win a thrilling game.

Week 10 prediction: Packers 34, Seahawks 28

Week 11 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 21 1 PM FOX

Can the Packers contain Dalvin Cook? We saw what happened in November last season, he put the team on his back with a four-touchdown, 226-yard performance and won. But that was a 28-22 victory and it’s hard to imagine Green Bay’s defense being quite that bad under a new defensive coordinator. This will come down to the final minutes, we just don’t trust Kirk Cousins with the game on the line.

Week 11 prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 20

Week 12 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date Time TV Sun, Nov. 28 4:25 PM FOX

If not for the Cam Akers injury, this game could go differently. But looking at the Rams vs Packers matchup, it sides in Green Bay’s favor. Rodgers will find enough holes in the defense, Aaron Jones should rip off a big run or two and the influence of Lambeau Field swings a close matchup.

Week 12 prediction: Packers 28, Rams 27

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 12 8:20 PM NBC

By December, at the latest, Justin Fields will be starting for the Bears. He’s going to be a thorn in Green Bay’s side for years to come, potentially putting its fans through what other fan bases in the NFC North have experienced for decades. That time will come, it just won’t be this year.

Week 14 prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20

Week 15 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sun, Dec. 19 1 PM FOX

Baltimore’s defense has been its greatest strength for years. We might see that change this fall. Lamar Jackson finally has legitimate NFL weapons around him and that makes one of the most explosive players in the NFL a lot more dangerous. There’s just too much for Green Bay’s defense to overcome, especially on the road.

Week 15 prediction: Ravens 31, Packers 28

Week 16 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Date Time TV Sat, Dec. 25 4:30 PM FOX, NFL

It feels weird to call the Cleveland Browns a Super Bowl contender, but they’ve earned it. They have one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL, which will cause real problems for the Packers. But that wouldn’t have been enough before. After overhauling the defense this spring, Cleveland now has the arsenal to win at Lambeau Field.

Week 16 prediction: Browns 34, Packers 28

Week 17 – vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 2 8:20 PM NBC

Sweeping your divisional opponents isn’t easy, there’s just something about a familiar foe that makes it a rare feat. But the Lions aren’t even trying this year and the Bears are also a work in progress. So, that leaves the Vikings standing in Green Bay’s way of using the broom. This should be another outstanding battle, but we’ll give the edge to the Packers due to the talent differential at quarterback.

Week 17 prediction: Packers 28, Vikings 27

Week 18 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Sun, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

With the division locked up, Jordan Love makes his first NFL start. Green Bay hopes it will be a Mahomes-like moment, opening the door to trade Rodgers next spring and creating excitement about the new quarterback. We’ll see if this team’s dream actually happens, but they should beat Detroit regardless.

Week 18 prediction: Packers 24, Lions 20

Green Bay Packers projected record: 13-4

