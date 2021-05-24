RAD Apparel Launches the Daydreamer Jersey Made From Recycled Polyester
After a tough 2020 for the entire universe, we took our time to focus on a new release that would inspire positive vibes for a new year. Drawing inspiration from timeless tie-dye trends, we got to work developing our own multi-colored jersey with a slight RAD twist. After countless minutes of design and adding in the RAD vibes, we would like to introduce the Daydreamer jersey. While this jersey doesn’t guarantee any performance gains, it's sure to attract those feel-good vibes from everyone who sees it.www.pinkbike.com