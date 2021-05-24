newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

RAD Apparel Launches the Daydreamer Jersey Made From Recycled Polyester

By RAD Apparel Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a tough 2020 for the entire universe, we took our time to focus on a new release that would inspire positive vibes for a new year. Drawing inspiration from timeless tie-dye trends, we got to work developing our own multi-colored jersey with a slight RAD twist. After countless minutes of design and adding in the RAD vibes, we would like to introduce the Daydreamer jersey. While this jersey doesn’t guarantee any performance gains, it's sure to attract those feel-good vibes from everyone who sees it.

www.pinkbike.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daydreamer#Rad#Jersey#Polyester#Design#Rad Apparel Launches#Repreve#Timeless Tie Dye Trends#Fabric#Post Consumer Plastic#2xl Sizes#Dye Sublimation#Msrp#Positive Vibes#Airflow#Inspiration#Drawing#Universe#Press Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
MLBhypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Launches Made-to-Order Polo Program

Is offering more customization for its polo collection. Beginning May 18, the American fashion house will host a made-to-order polo program on its e-commerce website, where customers can remaster the brand’s signature silhouette in their own way. While the company already offers packable jackets, sweaters and embroidered polos, this latest foray into customization marks the first time the brand’s entire polo will be knit to order.
Designers & Collectionsprunderground.com

Acclaimed Fashion Designer Sabina Uskenova Launches “So You Dare” Apparel Brand

It’s no secret that despite all of the amazing things happening in the American fashion world, that the standards in Europe are much higher, where most of the world’s great designers mastered their trade. In that spirit, extremely talented and successful Kazakhstan-born fashion designer Sabina Uskenova has announced exciting news for the style-conscious. The passionate and skilled artist has launched the new fashion brand “So You Dare”, based out of Los Angeles. The new brand doesn’t just deliver clothing but a whole exciting lifestyle for bold and confident people, who value their own comfort, but wish to remain stylish in any situation. The enthusiasm surrounding “So You Dare” is high and rising.
Environmentworn&wound

TRIWA is Back with a New Watch Made From Recycled Ocean Plastic

Triwa had an unexpected hit last year with their first watch made from recycled ocean plastics, the Triwa Time for Oceans. The Time for Oceans came in fun colors, had a textured dial modeled off of classic field watches, and was priced right for a watch that’s well suited as a conversation starter. According to Triwa, they sold nearly 10,000 Time for Oceans watches, which is the equivalent of around 20,000 plastic bottles. With success like that, it’s a no brainer to produce a follow up watch, and they’ve recently announced their latest timepiece, the Ocean Plastic Sub, just in time for the summer season.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Thoughtfully Made Children's Apparel

Rise Little Earthlings exclusively launches at Toys 'R' Us, delivering thoughtfully designed clothing for children. The name of the brand honors its ethos to create positive messages and better practices. The products are all organically made and use thoughtfully sourced materials as a dedication to a better future. Joe Mimran...
LifestyleSFGate

The Best Fitness Gear Under $40, from Earbuds to Apparel

Whether you’re counting down the minutes until your new fitness mirror arrives and need to stock up on some basic weights, or your workout shirts are hanging on by a thread, there’s a good chance you’re ready to test out some of the best new fitness gear for your workouts.
EnvironmentCarscoops

2021 Cupra Born EV Hatch Joins The Recycling Camp With Plastic-Made Seats

Cupra has joined forces with Seaqual Initiative to implement recycled plastic into the Born. The electric hatchback’s seats, with integrated headrests and side bolstering, are made of a recycled polymer fabric named Seaqual Yarn. The material is sourced from plastic extracted from oceans, seas, rivers and estuaries by Seaqual Initiative, who works with local communities, fishermen, authorities and NGOs to make the world a better place.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Inaugural Sports Apparel Launches

Wilson Sporting Goods is releasing a new line of premium athletic clothing named Wilson Sports Wear and it will be available in the United States and China, with new items being launching biweekly. The first collection for the Wilson Sportswear line is named The Starting Lineup and it features training...
TechnologyMac Observer

Nimble Launches Eco-Friendly Wireless Chargers WIth Recycled Materials

On Thursday, accessory maker Nimble has launched APOLLO wireless chargers, and they’re made with recycled plastic and silicone. Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series. Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone. -7.40 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives. Available for US$79.95. Up to 15W high-speed wireless...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Color-Accented Waterproof Trainers

Keen Footwear's new women's waterproof trainers are ideal for both light and fast hikes. Equipped with KEEN.BELLOWS FLEX, the technology enables a more versatile and adaptable construction that can be bent with less energy, making each step feel easier. In addition, the mesh upper is breathable and lightweight, with a performance ripstop to make it more durable. The waterproof trainers also boast KEEN.DRY protection and KEEN.ALL-TERRAIN traction for better grip in various trail surfaces.
Environmenthiconsumption.com

Arc’teryx Is Crafting New Technical Gear From Leftover & Recycled Materials

Over the last few years, we’ve seen an enormous influx of reputable outdoor brands taking more environmentally friendly and sustainable approaches to their manufacturing. Quite a few of these companies have opted to do so by releasing novel or existing garments and gear designs that are made from repurposed scraps and end-of-the-roll materials. And the latest leading company to announce an upcycled apparel line is Arc’teryx with its all-new ReBird Circularity Initiative.
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Colorful Seating Collections

This colorful seating collection is the epitome of playful minimalism. Brought to life by architecture and design consultants Gensler for furniture brand Arper, the Mixu range are available to consumers in multiple color and material options. The colorful seating collection is made up of stools and chairs that are versatile...
Video Gameshackaday.com

Disguising The PS5 With A Custom Wood And Carbon Fiber Enclosure

The PlayStation 5 has a very distinctive enclosure that some love and others hate. Its design certainly does not lend itself to lying on its side, even though this is a more practical orientation for putting on a shelf in a TV console. [Matt] from [DIY Perks] decided to address this and built a custom wood and carbon fiber PS5 enclosure that looks good in any orientation.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The New Piaget Polo “Blue Panda” Automatic Chronograph

Presented in 2016, the Piaget Polo made quite some noise with its design, maybe slightly too conservative. Since then, the brand has worked hard on giving this collection more personality, more Piaget-ness so to speak. Following the initial time-and-date and chronograph models, we’ve seen Piaget Polo watches with colourful dials or contrasting bezel, and of course, earlier this year, the Piaget Polo Skeleton, a highly attractive model faithful to Piaget’s ethos. Now, it’s time for the Automatic Chronograph to come back in a handsome limited edition with a silver-and-blue colour scheme, contrasting elements and an integrated rubber strap. First launched as an exclusive for Mr Porter, but soon to be available worldwide, here’s the Piaget Polo Blue Panda Automatic Chronograph.
Guitarhiconsumption.com

Lava Evolved Its Carbon Fiber Guitar To Be 15% Lighter & 70% Stronger

When we first heard about Lava’s carbon fiber guitar last year, we were impressed. This was an instrument with built-in effects that was light, strong, and sounded great — all while being much more resilient and durable than a traditional guitar made of wood. Well, now the company has gone and made their carbon fiber guitar even better with the completely overhauled Lava Me 2.
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

Moment Enlisted Photog Alex Strohl To Design This Ultralight Outdoor Camera Bag

For outdoor photographers, or for anyone who likes to bring their camera equipment with them on hikes, having to lug around a heavy camera bag in addition to your backpack is a massive headache. So to come up with a solution to this problem, Moment enlisted one of the world’s leading outdoor photographers, Alex Strohl, to design an incredibly lightweight camera bag/mountain pack hybrid with room for all your sensitive photography equipment… along with the rest of your gear.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

High-Performance Merino Wool Fabrics

Nuyarn Merino Wool, from New Zealand fabric designers The Merino Company, retains the impressive natural properties of Merino wool by using a proprietary weaving process. In many cases, Merino wool loses much of its strength and durability due to a chemical treatment process. To prevent this loss, Nuyarn Merino Wool instead utilizes a mechanical technique that ensures that the fabric maintains its high-performance characteristics. This process guarantees durability and longevity.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sizeless Wireless Silk Bras

The luxury silk brand, LILYSILK, launched a one-size-fits-all classic wireless silk bra to fit all body shapes. The sports bra boasts maximum comfort with sensitive, skin-friendly, and breathable materials. Made with 95% silk and 5% spandex, the wireless silk bra has a light and soft feel against the skin. The...