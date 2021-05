Franklin Delano “Frank” Hyllested, age 88 of Tracy formerly of Hopkins, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Sanford Sioux Falls Medical Center. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.