Supreme Court declines to hear case lawsuit brought by family of Black driver killed by Ohio officer

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on Monday by the family of a Black driver who was shot and killed by a white officer in Ohio, according to The Associated Press.

The cour declined to hear the case in which 23-year-old Luke Stewart was killed by Euclid, Ohio police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. Their refusal means the family can't sue the city or Rhodes.

Stewart's family filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and Rhodes, arguing that the city's police training “encouraged, or at least condoned excessive force.”

His death came after police reports of a suspicious vehicle and found him sleeping behind the wheel of a car. Police believed Stewart was intoxicated and saw signs suggesting drug use.

The AP reports officers woke Stewart, and Rhodes ultimately got into the car in an attempt to get Stewart out. Stewart drove away as Rhodes remained in the car. The two fought and Rhodes shot Stewart, who was unarmed.

A trial court dismissed the case and an appeals court agreed.

Rhodes will not face charges after a grand jury declined to indict him after hearing evidence by prosecutors.

Stewart's death sparked racial tensions in the city as people stepped forward to complain about police abuse.