newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Supreme Court declines to hear case lawsuit brought by family of Black driver killed by Ohio officer

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODcXy_0a9IFrft00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on Monday by the family of a Black driver who was shot and killed by a white officer in Ohio, according to The Associated Press.

The cour declined to hear the case in which 23-year-old Luke Stewart was killed by Euclid, Ohio police officer Matthew Rhodes in 2017. Their refusal means the family can't sue the city or Rhodes.

Stewart's family filed a federal civil lawsuit against the city and Rhodes, arguing that the city's police training “encouraged, or at least condoned excessive force.”

His death came after police reports of a suspicious vehicle and found him sleeping behind the wheel of a car. Police believed Stewart was intoxicated and saw signs suggesting drug use.

The AP reports officers woke Stewart, and Rhodes ultimately got into the car in an attempt to get Stewart out. Stewart drove away as Rhodes remained in the car. The two fought and Rhodes shot Stewart, who was unarmed.

A trial court dismissed the case and an appeals court agreed.

Rhodes will not face charges after a grand jury declined to indict him after hearing evidence by prosecutors.

Stewart's death sparked racial tensions in the city as people stepped forward to complain about police abuse.

View All 232 Commentsarrow_down
National News Alert

National News Alert

123K+
Followers
1K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Lawsuit#The Supreme Court#Racial Injustice#Federal Court#Federal Police#Trial Court#Civil Court#Mcnamee Getty#The Associated Press#Ap#Officer#Police Reports#Police Abuse#23 Year Old Luke Stewart#Excessive Force#Police Training#Drug#Racial Tensions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
National News Alert

New York police search home of indicted Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in criminal probe

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (ROCHESTER, N.Y.) New York police conducted a search warrant at the home of Democratic Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, according to Reuters. “The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren," the police said in a statement. "The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time."