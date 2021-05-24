Hilton Food trades in line after strong start to 2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. AVI Global Trust PLC - invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset backed opportunities - Reports interim net asset value per share at March 31, of 1,038.07 pence, jumping from 635.20p a year prior. Maintains first-half, ended March 31, dividend of 6p per share. "I am pleased to report that in the six months under review, AGT's NAV increased by 26.8%. This result made AGT one of the top performers in its peer group of global investment trusts. Some of the strongest contributions over the period came from companies - such as Aker, Jardine Strategic and Exor NV - that had been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and subsequently rallied in November 2020, following the announcement of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial results," said Chair Susan noble. "While the economic picture is complex and challenging, our investment managers performed well in the six months under review and we believe that a focus on the type of investment opportunities which fit our investment mandate will continue to bring rewards over time," added Noble.