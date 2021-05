In 2002 a very late release on the Gameboy Color game came to be, whilst it flew under the radar of most handheld gamers who were too busy fawning over the graphics and games available on the Gameboy Advance. That game was Shantae, a technical marvel for the Gameboy Color by the company Wayforward, Shantae being their first ever game from their own intellectual property. Due to the rarity of the original cart which is now valued at over $600 this re-release could not be anymore needed for fans of the newer incarnations.