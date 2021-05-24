VENDORS WANTED - HELPER SATURDAY VIBES

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Gorgeous, clean, modern & MOVE IN READY! This 3-bedroom home with a loft, 2 baths and 1 car garage could be the one you’ve been searching for. At 1,400+ square feet, soaring ceiling and tons of natural light you will feel right at home. New beautiful vinyl flooring makes life so much simpler. New white shaker-style cabinets, wooden countertops, stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is located downstairs, while the other two bedrooms are both located upstairs and share a full bathroom. HUGE loft space is perfect for a game room or home office. This loft can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. There is a balcony leading from the loft where you can enjoy the oversized, mostly fenced backyard. Located on a quiet dead-end street with a pond view. Don't miss out on this spectacular home! Schedule your appointment today! With easy access to the highways, shopping, restaurants, amusement parks, and more...what’s not to love? Buyer to verify room sizes. Home is currently leased until October 2021 at $1400 per month.

For open house information, contact Amanda McLawhorn, CHARLES RUTENBERG REALTY INC at 866-580-6402

Cute 2 bed/1 bath bungalow in a very desirable part of Seminole Heights on a nice quiet street! This charming home sits on a deep spacious tree-shaded lot that gives you plenty of room to relax, unwind and BBQ. A potential reading/office space with natural light greets you as you enter the home. Next is the living room for your family gatherings and then a separate dining room for your delicious meals. Original & level hard wood flooring throughout. There is an interior laundry at the front of the house and an additional laundry hookup in the garage. The 30'x25' garage has potential to be anything your heart desires as Electric and Plumbing are already run. Central air is installed but not working now so sellers are using window units which cool the home wonderfully. But you could easily return to Central Air since the duct work, electric and drain line are already in place. There is an opportunity for you to add your own personal touch to get things exactly how you want in this home! Some recent improvements include exterior & interior paint.

For open house information, contact Scott Parttridg, CHASE REAL ESTATE, INC at 727-447-8800

Welcome to this move in ready home located in the gated community of Mariposa. The kitchen is light and bright featuring stacked cabinets with pullout drawers, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances featuring a double oven, a large island with pendant lighting and a walk in pantry. The dinette area offers glass sliders that open to the lanai. The family room is open & airy offering plenty of natural light from the large windows. The large master suite overlooks the back yard and the master bath features His & Her vanities, a soaking tub, a walk in shower and two large walk in closets with one having access to the laundry room. The secondary rooms are spacious. As you walk inside from the garage there is a landing area offering cabinets and a granite countertop. There is a large office/study with French doors that can be used for a den or playroom. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. The extended covered lanai is the perfect area for your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The laundry room is pre plumbed for a utility sink. Pre wired for a security system and Pre plumbed for a water softner. No backyard neighbors. Mariposa community is known for its exquisitely designed clubhouse and pool area, with fireplace, grills and playground. You are minutes from Interstate 75 and the Crosstown Expressway as well as shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Steven Moran, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 813-684-9500

Welcome to the glamorous 420 Mission Hills! This home is characteristic of "Old Palm Springs" when Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack ruled the streets. A completely renovated Mid-century home that will take your breath away the moment you drive up with custom pavers that welcome you right in. Upon entering the home, you are taken back by the foyer featuring its original light fixture and terracotta tile. The oversized living room has modern concrete floors, and floating built-in with a butcher block top and stunning views of the golf course. This home sits right on the 10th and 11th hole of the Temple Terrace Golf Course. Open concept kitchen with an island that will make any entertainer's dreams come true. Brand new appliances, custom cabinetry with soft close hinges and drawers, quartz countertops and a built-in bar area with under mount lighting are included. It has 3 oversized bedrooms with custom closet-built ins, which makes for plenty of space for family, friends and extra storage. Let’s not forget about the luxurious bathrooms that will have you feeling like a Hollywood Star! The master bath has a large soaking tub with its original vintage vanity lighting. Laundry room is straight out of HGTV living with custom cabinetry, large sink and ample storage. The backyard includes a new deck, mature landscaping and a shed. If that wasn't enough storage for you, the home also includes a workshop built in the carport with its own half bath! This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Cisco Hernandez, PALERMO REAL ESTATE PROF.INC. at 813-637-0117