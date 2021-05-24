newsbreak-logo
The pot AC Milan will be in for the Champions League draw and who they could face

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan will be in pot four when the Champions League draw is made in August, it has been confirmed. As Calciomercato.com writes, the order of the top four was as follows: Inter, Milan, Atalanta, Juventus. While the four pots for the draw are not yet fully defined, the first will have the teams that have won their league from the first 6 leagues for UEFA coefficient and the two Champions League and Europa League winners.

sempremilan.com
