Temperatures will be quite cold Friday morning with most of the Northland starting off in the 30s. We'll climb into the lower to mid 50s to finish off the day. Expect plenty of sunshine today through Saturday. Saturday will be a little warmer for us, but showers start to move through the area late Saturday night into Sunday. It doesn't look like a wash out, but a few interruptions will be possible on Sunday. Monday will get a little warmer yet with a mix of upper 60s to lower 70s expected at this time.