Lithuania To Ban All Gambling Advertisements From July 1

By Ella McDonald
legalgamblingandthelaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lithuania parliament decided last week that it would enforce a blanket ban on all gambling activities after it received a majority of over 105 votes call for a complete ban on land based and online gambling ads. The proposed gambling ban is expected to come into effect from July...

www.legalgamblingandthelaw.com
