Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Increasing clouds with the threat of showers & thunderstorms today

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will be increasing across northern California today, and we'll have the threat of showers & thunderstorms in our far northern zones. Mostly dry & warmer weather is ahead for this week.

Environmentactionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild Monday, but more active weather is ahead

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are on the way in your Monday forecast. The system that brought cooler temperatures, showers, and thunderstorms to our region over the last several days is now off to our southeast, and high pressure is building into northern California from the Eastern Pacific today. This will result in mostly mild and sunny conditions on the way for your Monday, with temperatures that are slightly above average. Skies are clear for the start of your Monday, and we'll be sunny to mostly sunny today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, and 40's to 50's in the foothills and mountains early today. Winds will be out of the south from 10 to 15mph, and any chance for active weather will be off to our southeast. High temperatures are projected to end up in the mid to upper 80's in the valley, and in the 70's for our foothill and mountain zones on Monday afternoon.
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC10

Mild week of weather ahead for Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early May in Northern California has seen lots of extreme weather. The month kicked off with warm and windy fire conditions, setting up up two weekends of red flag warnings, which resulted in a number of grassfires in Northern California. This week, however, we return to normal...
EnvironmentYubaNet

1,894 lightning strikes recorded on Saturday statewide

For the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 am on Sunday, 1,894 strikes were recorded within California. 929 strikes were detected within the National Forests. Most of the strikes were in Northern California, with clusters on the Mendocino, Lassen and Plumas National Forests and along the Sierra crest between I-80 and US 50.
Redding, CAkrcrtv.com

Scattered thunderstorms this evening and Saturday afternoon/evening

Most of the thunderstorm activity Friday has been in Siskiyou, Modoc and Shasta Counties with a slight chance for some activity later this evening and tonight in the Redding area. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Siskiyou and Modoc Counties due to the potential for abundant lightning and...
Sacramento, CAabc10.com

Thunderstorm threaten Sierra this weekend

CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California is moving into cooler conditions for the weekend, but a thunderstorm threat emerges for the higher elevations. Starting Friday, most Valley temperatures should see highs move into the 80s. This is a change from recent temperatures as most locations have been well above May average temperatures with early season fire risk.
Sacramento Bee

No fire weather warning, but thunderstorms possible in Northern California this weekend

Mild temperatures and mostly calm winds are in the forecast for Northern California this weekend, along with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the northern Sacramento Valley through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday’s expected high of 84 degrees in Sacramento will dip to about 81 by Saturday...
Shasta, CAkymkemp.com

Lightning Has Struck the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Over 100 Times

Northern California is currently experiencing a significant lightning event, which began on May 13 and is continuing into this evening. As of this afternoon, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has received over 100 strikes. As of 7pm on May 15, nine fires have been confirmed, the largest of which is 2...
Shasta, CAactionnewsnow.com

Small fires are being reported across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Action News Now is receiving multiple reports concerning small fires in the Northern California region. The photo on this article shows a map from #FireMappers - Wildfire Early Notification Map that was captured at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. The map shows several new...