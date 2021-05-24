newsbreak-logo
May is National Teen Sefl-Esteem Month – Justin Green

Cover picture for the articleAt the City of Salem, we have been promoting National Teen Self Esteem Month. We want the teens in our community to know their value. Being a teenager isn’t easy. New demands are put on them socially, academically, and financially that is all part of growing up. Some teens can become overwhelmed and find themselves feeling less than their peers. They may feel they are falling short of their idea of who they should be. We want to remind our youth of their value and that we are all uniquely made, important contributors to society, including our teens.

