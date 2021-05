With the UEFA Champions League final between Premier League pair Manchester City and Chelsea coming up later this week on CBS and Paramount+, it is the ideal moment to reflect on previous finals and the famous goals that those encounters have produced. Superstar names such as Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos all feature and both of this season’s finalists have the players capable of adding their names to the list in Porto.