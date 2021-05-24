newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indonesia

How a PLB saved my life when I was knocked overboard

By Laura Hodgetts
yachtingmonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘How a PLB saved my life when I was knocked overboard’. After my wife died from cancer, my life imploded so all I wanted was to get away from home, from our life, to heal. Once I had sorted out all of the paperwork, her funeral, the will, it was time to sail away.

www.yachtingmonthly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overboard#Long I#Earth#Lost Time#Ocean Waves#The Long Way Home#Plb#Queenscliff#Covid#Maritime Safety Authority#Amsa#Gove District Hospital#Sar#Ocean Signal#Cobham Aviation#Dangerous Waves#Secondary Drowning#Lifejacket Hood#Crew#Metres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Related
Hair CareWell+Good

Meet the 30-Second Conditioning Treatment That Saved My Split Ends When I Was in Desperate Need of a Haircut

Split ends are a built-in calendar reminder that it’s time for a haircut. “When split ends are present, the bottom portion of the hair can look frizzy or dry, and can be difficult to control or style,” says hairstylist Melanie Bolton, director of education at haircare brand Flow. “The most typical cause of split ends is moisture loss that results from heat styling, chemical processing, or environmental stressors. Infrequent trims or haircuts also exacerbate the issue.”
Economythemakingofamillionaire.com

I Quit My Corporate Life To Move To Costa Rica

How I became an entrepreneur so I could move to paradise. It is a common dream: chuck it all, move to a remote beach, pick up surfing, work from your laptop, and never wear real shoes again. It is a fantasy for most of us, but I actually did it.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

This Is How I Fixed My Broken Relationship With My Family

I spent almost the whole of 2020 in Canada — 14 hours away from my home, Indonesia. When my father passed away in September 2020, I decided it’s time to go back. I couldn’t stay in Canada “enjoying” my life, while my family suffered greatly from the loss. Things weren’t...
Interior Designpoosh.com

How I Turned My Bedroom Into MY PERSONAL SANCTUARY

Considering we spend so much time in bed—if we sleep the recommended eight hours a night, then we’re in bed for at least a third of our day, which leads to a third of our week, a third of our month, and so on—and that’s just the sleeping part! How about the TV, the IG scrolling, the work from bed—I digress. Back to my point, considering that we spend at least a third of our lives in our room, in bed, shouldn’t we make this area our personal sanctuary?
Marie KondoThe Guardian

A trip to the dump is one of my great pleasures in life – and I’m not alone

A couple of miles from my home, down on the other side of the motorway, in a semi-industrial scrubland of building-supply merchants, gearbox specialists and a mysterious warehouse called Limbs and Things, lies the Household Waste Recycle Centre. At least, the council calls it the “HWRC”; everyone else calls it the dump. I have visited this enchanted acre seven or eight times this past year, and I always emerge feeling happy and serene. I see it as my favourite piece of municipal infrastructure – and clearly, I am not alone. “People love it here. Honestly, with some of them, it’s like they’ve seen the Second Coming,” said one of the waste-management officers on a recent visit. When the dump reopened after the first lockdown, the queue to get in stretched 200 cars long. Like pubs, like school, like the touch of our loved ones, we missed it when it wasn’t available.
ChinaSeattle Times

‘I Owe Him My Life’: Chinese Runner Describes Mountain Rescue

The day began in jittery anticipation as 172 Lycra-clad runners jumped up and down at the starting line of the 62-mile mountain race in Gansu province, China. Zhang Xiaotao noticed the wind as it blew the hats off some of his competitors. It was an early sign of the challenge ahead.
AsiaComputer Weekly

Singapore deploys drones to monitor reservoir water quality

Singapore’s national water agency PUB is deploying autonomous drones at six of the country’s reservoirs to monitor water quality and other activities following trials last year. The Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones, which can be monitored remotely, are fitted with remote sensing systems and cameras that can analyse...
AsiaZDNet

Singapore sends out drones to watch over reservoirs

Singapore is sending out drones to monitor water quality and activities at its reservoirs. It hopes this will reduce the number of hours currently needed to perform such tasks by 5,000 man-hours. Officers currently spend 7,200 man-hours a year carrying out various duties at these water catchment areas across the...
RelationshipsTelegraph

'I didn't sleep for eight years and my life fell apart'

May 2018. It’s my 50th birthday but instead of celebrating, I’m sitting in my childhood bed wearing a pair of tatty eight-year-old pyjamas, staring into space. I can’t remember the last time I left the house, which is just as well because I look a fright and I’m so exhausted, I can’t speak in full sentences, but babble in a mindlessly circular way.
WildlifeScience Daily

Antarctic hotspot: Fin whales favor the waters around Elephant Island

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. During the era of commercial whaling, fin whales were hunted so intensively that only a small percentage of the population in the Southern Hemisphere survived, and even today, marine biologists know little about the life of the world's second-largest whale. That makes the findings of researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and the Johann Heinrich von Thünen Institute for Sea Fisheries, which show that a large number of the baleen whales regularly frequent the krill-rich waters surrounding Elephant Island, all the more welcome. Evidence for this is provided by underwater sound recordings from the region, where in the peak month of May, so many fin whale vocalizations can be heard that the individual calls merge into a veritable chorous of sound, as the research team now reports in the journal Royal Society Open Science. In view of this, the marine biologists call for protective measures for this important habitat so as not to jeopardise the apparent recovery of the fin whale population.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Plastic in Galapagos seawater, beaches and animals

Plastic pollution has been found in seawater, on beaches and inside marine animals at the Galapagos Islands. A new study -- by the University of Exeter, Galapagos Conservation Trust (GCT) and the Galapagos Science Center -- found plastic in all marine habitats at the island of San Cristobal, where Charles Darwin first landed in Galapagos.
AccidentsWSLS

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

SYDNEY – A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single engine failed, officials said. The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said. The 25-year-old male pilot,...
AgricultureHakai Magazine

Coastal Job: Tuna Auction Manager

Some people work in cubicles, others work in kitchens, but the most intriguing workplace of all may be the coast. Meet the people who head to the ocean instead of the office in our Coastal Jobs series. The Honolulu Fish Auction, modeled after the famous tuna auction in Tokyo, Japan,...
ScienceTree Hugger

12 Unbelievable Submerged and Underwater Forests Around the World

Submerged and underwater forests can be found all over the world. The term covers multiple types of forests, but commonly describes those with remains of trees that have been drowned due to rising sea levels and have been preserved thanks to cold water temperatures. These types of forests are often formed when a dam is established on a river, causing water to back up and create a lake over established forests. But not all underwater forests are dead. Some involve cypress or mangrove trees, which have special roots that allow them to breathe air and survive while submerged.
HealthPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How I Learned to Love My Monolids

A few months ago, I took an afternoon walk with my grandmother in Yongin, just south of Seoul, winding our way toward a stream called Tancheon. It was a warm mid-winter day, and we linked arms. I hadn’t seen her in several years since gradually phasing out my childhood visits to Korea after I had moved to New York from the Midwest, where I grew up. She didn’t look much older than I remembered, but she moved a bit slower, a bit stiffer at the knees. We watched children ride past on blue and yellow bicycles, and I thought of the summers I once spent in Seoul, running along the Han River with my grandparents following close behind. Stopping to rest on a wooden park bench, she posed a question she had asked me before, when I was a teenager: Did I want to get my eyelids done? I laughed and chided her gently, letting her know that window had long closed. But inside, I felt an old anger spark. I hadn’t felt it in some time.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Bad luck or bad management: why has Victoria had so many Covid outbreaks?

Victoria has started its seven-day circuit-breaker lockdown – its fourth lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began. Other states have also imposed snap lockdowns or restrictions as a result of Covid cases in the community, most recently New South Wales, after a mystery case. But, with the exception of Sydney’s northern beaches cluster, most leaks from hotel quarantine have not resulted in sizeable outbreaks.