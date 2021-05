SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is hosting dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its campuses for middle and high school students in the coming weeks. The clinics are in partnership with the City of Seattle, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the Seattle Fire Department. More then 50 clinics will happen in the next two weeks at 39 different locations to offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for kids over the age of 12.