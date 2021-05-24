COVID Diaries: 'Resident Doctors, Nurses Are Not Just Warriors But Reincarnation Of God,' Says Prashanth Who Defeats COVID-19
Prashanth, 37, a family-oriented man living in South Bangalore with his joint family tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus on April 21. He is a Principal of a College and had been taking online classes from the campus. He had been maintaining the Coronavirus protocols owing to his two small children at home. Nevertheless, the virus has breached the lives of everyone in these testing times. He developed symptoms and with his brother's aid went to test his condition.thelogicalindian.com