Tesla : Cryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge

marketscreener.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded on Monday, reclaiming ground lost during a bout of weekend selling that was fuelled by further signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector. Bitcoin was last up 8.8% to $37,766, erasing losses of 7.5% from a day earlier but still...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Volatility#Emerging Markets#Money Markets#Dateline#London Singapore#Reuters#Cbdc#Q9 Capital#Enigma Securities#Federal Reserve#Fiat Currencies#Broad Sunday Selloff#Bitcoin Funds#Price Move#Outflows#Drop#Banks#Weekend Selling#Miners#Chinese Regulators
