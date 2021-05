Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s anger toward Diego Sanchez has dissipated, but there’s residual fury in there. It’s Alex Morono, Cerrone said, who now must pay. “I still have that malicious intent on hurting this (expletive) because I’ve still got the Diego fire,” Edgewood’s Cerrone said this week in an interview with mmajunkie.com. “So I’m planning every punch and every kick to be lethal, and I don’t want the kid to make it out of the first round.”