A documentary for Bob Dylan's 80th birthday: 'Boy from the North Country'

By MPR News Staff
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mark Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday Monday, hear an MPR documentary by Jim Bickal that explores Dylan’s life and career. It’s called “Boy from the North Country: Bob Dylan in Minnesota.”. Dylan was born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature.

