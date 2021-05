When asked what set her toward a career in education, Sandra Miller rattled off powerful moments of teachers who inspired her as a student. Miller, Cassia County School District assistant superintendent, credits her ambition to a first-grade teacher who instilled in her a love of learning, a seventh-grade English teacher who asked Miller to take over for her after becoming emotional while reading to the class, and a 10th-grade teacher who complimented Miller’s writing and would read it to the class.