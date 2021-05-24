How To Get Longer, Stronger Hair (Hint: It's All About Your Scalp)

If your skincare or foundation is forming into weird balls after you apply it, here’s what’s going on and how to prevent the dreaded pilling. It’s a strange phenomenon mainly associated with knitwear, but pilling can strike your skincare routine as well as your cashmere, causing the pricey skin serum or high end foundation you forked out for to quite literally roll off of your face. Not okay from any angle and immensely frustrating when you’ve got a life to be getting on with. It happens to makeup pros too. Just this week makeup artist Rose Gallagher took to Instagram to explain some of the main causes of pilling and share her hacks for dealing with it.