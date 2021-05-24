Eat Like A Farmer: 10 Fresh-From-The-Dirt Recipes For Summer
We’ve been lucky enough to spend time on some seriously beautiful farms, from this tropical chocolate plantation to Gaia Herbs’ sprawling Carolina farm. As we began dreaming about the best of what we’ll eat this season, our favorite farmers came to mind. Below, we’ve gathered ten glorious fresh from the dirt recipes from our favorite farm dinner memories. From veggie-loaded cocktails to rainbow-flavored appetizers, find something to make this summer for family and friends…thechalkboardmag.com