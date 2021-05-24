Eat Like A Farmer: 10 Fresh-From-The-Dirt Recipes For Summer

Summer is on its way and that can only mean one thing. It's time to whip out the barbecue and invite your nearest and dearest over for a sumptuous food feast. While a trip to the butchers for the finest cuts is all very well, the most lavish restaurants and food suppliers have made the planning process easier by supplying ready-to-go barbecue boxes offering everything you could imagine. Meats, sides, tipples and vegan options are all on the menu.