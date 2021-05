Today, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced 11 new hotel signings for Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton, representing nearly 20% of the global hospitality company’s lifestyle pipeline. The new properties will be located in the United States, Latin America and Europe, with key signings in New York City, Rotterdam, Tulum, Boston, Mexico City and Seattle. With these newly signed properties, Hilton’s lifestyle category supply is expected to double within the next five years as well as expand to an additional 17 countries/territories over the next 10 years including the first lifestyle property in Africa.