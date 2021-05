MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Grand Jury issued 11 indictments on May 5. Scott E. Vance, 35, of Gambier, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, with a firearm specification. Vance was also indicted for having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, with a forfeiture specification. During a traffic stop with MVPD Ptl. Tyler Berger and Det. Jessica Butler, they conducted a probable cause to search the vehicle. Vance was allegedly in possession of approximately an ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm.