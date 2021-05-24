newsbreak-logo
Little Rock, AR

Wendy Wood announces for Arkansas Court of Appeals

By Max Brantley
Posted by 
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 3 days ago
Today’s the first day judicial candidates may announce for office in next year’s election and the first announcement to hit my in-box is that of Wendy Wood of Little Rock, who’ll be a candidate for the Arkansas Court of Appeals seat being vacated by Judge Larry Vaught’s retirement. Wood’s announcement...

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

Arkansas State Posted by
Arkansas Times

Arkansas legislation subject of another lawsuit, this time by term limits supporters over petition restriction law

For the third time this week, Arkansas has been sued in federal court by plaintiffs alleging unconstitutional new laws. Today, its supporters of term limits. They say the law meant to make ballot petitions almost impossible to succeed by new restrictions on the canvassing process. A lawsuit had been promised on this by other interests, including a progressive group that will be stymied in trying to get voters to consider popular ideas for nonpartisan redistricting and open primary elections.
Maumelle, AR Posted by
Arkansas Times

More exposure to Lake Maumelle tree-topping

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette followed up today on earlier reports about the discovery of the felling and topping of trees in the Lake Maumelle watershed and the Ouachita Trail right of way. The work is believed to have been done by a private crew hired by a landowner on Spillway Road to improve the view from his ridgetop home.
Arkansas State Posted by
Arkansas Times

Expected lawsuit challenges Arkansas abortion ban

As promised, a federal lawsuit was filed today to invalidate the abortion ban approved by the Arkansas legislature. The law takes effect July 28. It was passed by overwhelming majorities and signed by Governor Hutchinson despite his acknowledgment that it is unconstitutional under court precedent of almost a half-century. There’s time for a federal judge to enjoin the legislation — intentionally at odds with the U.S. Supreme Court precedent that prohibits state abortion bans — while it winds its way through the courts. Arkansas hopes the new conservative Supreme Court majority, which includes dedicated abortion opponents will not only overturn Roe v. Wade but open the door to state abortion bans. Legal experts have differences of opinion on that.
Congress & Courts Posted by
Arkansas Times

Federal court order: No vaccination, wear a mask

Federal Judge Susan Hickey, chief judge for the Western District of Arkansas, has issued a modified pandemic order saying masks are no longer required for those in the district’s courts IF they have been vaccinated. The mandate for masks in common areas now applies only to the unvaccinated, the order...
Little Rock, AR Posted by
Arkansas Times

A nod to Raye Montague, the Little Rock native who the U.S. Navy calls their “hidden figure”

Raye Jean Jordan Montague was many things during her lifetime. She was an engineer with the U.S. Navy during a time before those doors began opening for women. She was an education advocate and a mentor. She was, her son tells us, a loving mother, a caring daughter, and completely devoted to her family. She also happened to be born Black during the Jim Crow era in Little Rock, a position that meant she had to fight for education and career opportunities that segregation denied her.
Education Posted by
Arkansas Times

The school dilemma: In-person or not

The local paper gave page-one space today to news that New York public schools would reopen in the fall with no option for students to attend remotely. The issue is becoming tribal — like most other public policy decisions these days. Arkansas, as a matter of Hutchinson administration policy, resisted widespread use of remote teaching in regular public school districts. Republican politicians like Sen. Tom Cotton have tried to blame teacher fears of pandemic spread as a justification for remote classes on deadbeat union teachers. Digital learning has been a mixed bag — good for some, terrible by others, with income seeming to be a key determinant. Expecting teachers to oversee both in-person and remote students has also been a big ask.
Arkansas State Posted by
Arkansas Times

Another Israel boycott law held unconstitutional, though it’s still enforced in Arkansas

Georgia is the latest state in which a federal court has held unconstitutional a state law meant to punish anyone who won’t promise to not encourage boycotts of Israel. The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Georgia), CAIR Legal Defense Fund and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF) today welcomed a “major victory” in their lawsuit against Georgia’s Israel boycott law after a federal district court ruled that the State of Georgia’s 2016 law punishing boycotts of Israel is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.
Arkansas State Posted by
Arkansas Times

Arkansas politics makes page one in New York Times

Today’s print edition of the New York Times includes a Jonathan Martin page one report on politics in Arkansas. It pitches Arkansas as a “test case” for the post-Trump Republican Party. It contains nothing you didn’t already know. The state is firmly in control of Trumpistas. The Republican candidates for...