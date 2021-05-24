Capcom Arcade Stadium achievement list revealed

Blaze Entertainment revealed this morning they are releasing a new set of arcade title collections for Evercade handheld and VS systems. All four of them will be made available for purchase individually later this year, and will come with support for save states just like their current existing collections do. The four sets will be from Atari, DataEast, Gaelco, and Technos. In case you're not familiar with Gaelco, the Spanish arcade company operated primarily in Europe from 1985 to the early 2000's, with an impressive catalog that a lot of people would love to get their hands on to this day. All four of these collections will be available for pre-order starting on May 28th and will officially be released on November 3rd, 2021. We have more info below along with a trailer.