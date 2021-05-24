newsbreak-logo
Capcom Arcade Stadium achievement list revealed

By Rich Stone
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoin Consumer Insert nine or more coins in one play session. 30. Core Gamer Play any of the games a total of 100 times. 50. Hardcore Gamer Play any of the games a total of 1000 times. 60. Newbie Play for at least 10 hours. 30. Serious Gamer Play for...

Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Achievement list. There are 42 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 2 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Shyish Tamed Complete 1st Death Encounter...
Video GamesIGN

Trophy List and Achievements

This page of IGN's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition wiki guide lists every single Trophy / Achievement in the game. All 127 of them. The Legendary Edition is unique in that it has four Trophy Lists, three of which cover each of the included games, and the fourth with Trophies that are tracked across all three. As such, this list is divided into three sections: Mass Effect 1, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and Legendary Edition.
Video GamesGamespot

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Trophy Guide - Full Achievement List

If you're playing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, either exploring the Mass Effect universe for the first time or revisiting it, you might be interested in delving deep and completing the game's trophies or achievements. Whether you're playing on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, we've listed below all the trophies/achievements you can earn across all three of the Mass Effect games in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. We also note the ones you can earn by playing through all three games collectively.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Evercade Reveals Arcade Collections For Handheld & VS Systems

Blaze Entertainment revealed this morning they are releasing a new set of arcade title collections for Evercade handheld and VS systems. All four of them will be made available for purchase individually later this year, and will come with support for save states just like their current existing collections do. The four sets will be from Atari, DataEast, Gaelco, and Technos. In case you're not familiar with Gaelco, the Spanish arcade company operated primarily in Europe from 1985 to the early 2000's, with an impressive catalog that a lot of people would love to get their hands on to this day. All four of these collections will be available for pre-order starting on May 28th and will officially be released on November 3rd, 2021. We have more info below along with a trailer.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Evercade Announces Line of Arcade Cartridges

The Evercade is a modern retro-focused handheld with ever-expanding library of console classics on cartridge. The upcoming Evercade VS is Blaze Entertainment’s upcoming home console. Both systems use the same carts which is quite handy. This week four new cartridges were announced for both the Evercade and Evercade VS! These...
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

Capcom Reveals A New Monster Hunter Digital Event For May 26

A story overview trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has also dropped. After Monster Hunter Rise's successful launch, fans have been getting considerable post-launch support. After Version 2.0 dropped last month with new monsters and changes to Hunter Rank, Capcom were quick to reveal during their April 2021 Digital Event that a further update was coming.
Video GamesGamespot

E3 2021's List Of Distribution Partners Revealed

The Entertainment Software Association has announced a list of worldwide video and social media platforms that will broadcast E3 2021's all-digital coverage this year. The services include major platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook Gaming. You'll also be able to watch E3 2021's programming from Venn, Steam, Reddit, and WeChat, while Hollywood publication Entertainment Weekly will also broadcast the show.
Video Gamescapcom-unity.com

Capcom Arcade Stadium is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam

Rewind the tape back to the good old days of the arcade with Capcom Arcade Stadium, now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam! Previously only available on Nintendo Switch, players on additional platforms can enjoy quarter-eating classics like Ghosts ‘n Goblins, deep cuts like Progear and Giga Wing, and revolutionary games like Street Fighter II – The World Warrior – that sparked an arcade revolution back in the day. Start your collection with a free download of the classic 1943 – The Battle of Midway –, and make the arcade yourcade with additional game packs!
Retailvg247.com

Retailer lists Sonic Collection ahead of the compilation game’s official reveal

It looks like Sega is planning to release a new Sonic the Hedgehog compilation game called Sonic Collection, according to a listing published by a French retailer. A new listing has been spotted on retail site Sogamely that suggests Sega is working on a new Sonic collection that’ll release in honor of the game’s 30th anniversary (thanks VGC).
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0.0 Patch Notes

Update 3.0.0 has arrived for Monster Hunter Rise and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Capcom has now released a pretty hefty new update for Monster Hunter Rise today on May 27th. You will need about 1.4 GB of space on your Nintendo Switch console in order to download this new update.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Super Bomberman R Online achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Super Bomberman R Online Achievement list. There are 10 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 4 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. It’ll do, I guess Win a game without...
Lifestylenintendowire.com

Capcom Cafe x Ōkami collab merchandise revealed, includes Amaterasu sleep mask

Announced earlier this month, the Capcom Cafe Ikebukuro location will be hosting a limited-time Ōkami collaboration event this summer. Initially, the menu and merchandise line inspired by the collab wasn’t detailed. Today, while the menu still remains a mystery, a press release has been issued detailing the merchandise collection. It’s a small, but mighty line and includes an Amaterasu sleep mask!
Video GamesAnime News Network

Capcom Reveals Trailers for Monster Hunter Rise Game's 3.0 Update, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game

CAPCOM unveiled two trailers during its Monster Hunter Digital Event livestream on Wednesday for the 3.0 update of its Monster Hunter Rise game and its upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game. The Monster Hunter Rise trailer reveals that the game's 2.0 update will launch on Wednesday (Thursday in Japan), and it previews new monsters and a new story ending.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

PlayStation Plus June 2021 lineup revealed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for June 2021. It includes Star Wars: Squadrons. The PlayStation Plus PlayStation 5 games can only be played on PS5. However, PlayStation 4 games can be played on either PS4 or PS5. The lineup includes:. PS5. Operation: Tango. PS4. Star Wars: Squadrons. Virtua...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Berserk Boy Trailer Showcases Fast Platforming Action

Berserk Boy has been a passion project from Zu Ehtisham for quite some time. He has posted bits and pieces of its development on Twitter over the years and now the time has come for the game to get its first full-on trailer. The trailer shows off a speedrunning-era version of a Mega Man-style game, with close-range attacks alongside long-range attacks and a massive increase in overall speed and pacing compared to what would have been seen in either the Mega Man or X series over the years. The flow of the action is very much like Donkey Kong Country where the enemy placement feeds into the stage design.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trophy List Revealed Thanks to Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games have just released a list of trophies that will be unlockable in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Masters of the Multiverse: Collect all trophies (Platinum) Fully Stacked: Purchase all weapons (Gold) UnBEARably Awesome: Find all CraiggerBears (Gold) Can’t Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex challenge (Silver) Does...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Xbox And Bethesda's E3 Games Showcase Coming On June 13th

Officially announced today after speculation swirled the last week or so, Microsoft has announced its Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which takes place during E3 2021 on June 13th at 10 am Pacific. Whether or not Xbox and Bethesda would host separate conferences during E3 this year was up for...