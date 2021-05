The first lunar eclipse of the year took place on Wednesday, that is, Wednesday. People have their eyes fixed on the sky to see the breathtaking view of the world today. In fact, today the Full Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, and Super Moon are visible together. This astronomical event occurs after six full years. There is also a lot of enthusiasm among scientists around the world. Today’s lunar eclipse has also started to appear in Australia and America. This phenomenon has already started in India, but people will only see it when it is dark. This lunar eclipse will start at 2.17 in the afternoon and end at 7.15 in the evening.