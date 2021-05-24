Blood Moon will occur on May 26th. When and where to watch in India-Technology News, Firstpost
When the moon moves into the shadow of the earth and the light from the sun does not hit the moon, it causes a lunar eclipse.First this year Total lunar eclipse It will be May 26th. The total lunar eclipse is also called the blood moon. This is due to the reddish tint that appears on the moon during the lunar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs because the light from the earth’s sunrise and sunset hits the surface of the moon. When the waves of light are stretched, the color looks red, I will explain Space.com.. It will be the first one since January 21, 2019.ohionewstime.com