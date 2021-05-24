Blood Moon will occur on May 26th. When and where to watch in India-Technology News, Firstpost

First photo: A portion of the moon begins to disappear in the skies above Kahului at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday during the first total lunar eclipse since 2019. It was dubbed a “super flower blood moon” because of the blood-red color the moon takes on when it’s completely eclipsed, the fact that it will be the biggest full moon of the year and because the full moon in May is commonly called the flower moon, according to National Geographic. Second photo: The “super flower blood moon” is visible as it is eclipsed by the shadow of Earth at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday. This photo was taken from Kihei before high clouds floated in to obscure the view.