In this episode, we're talking to a young, local dancer, Hannah. In 2019, Hannah had a life-changing car accident that took her away from the dance floor. Also joining us is Holly Nieman, MS, an athletic trainer at Children's Health Andrews Institute, and part of Hannah's recovery team. Together, they set goals and worked hard to meet them, ultimately taking Hannah from not being able to walk, to dancing on stage in a matter of months.