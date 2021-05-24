Melanie Hamrick: An Exceptionally Talented American Ballet Dancer talks about her Success Story
Melanie Hamrick is born in Williamsburg, Virginia, began her training at Chamber Ballet and continued her training with Sandra Balestracci at the Eastern Virginia School of the Performing Arts. She was a scholarship student for five years at the University Ballet Academy (formerly known as the Kirov Academy of Ballet) where she studied with Alla Sizova for three years, as well as Nicolai Morozov and Adrienne Dellas. She has performed the wedding pas de deux and the Bluebird pas de deux from The Sleeping Beauty and the grand pas de deux from The Nutcracker.www.womenfitness.net