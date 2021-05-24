Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem announced for 5G IIoT applications

Analog Devices, a global designer and manufacturer of analog, mixed signal, and DSP integrated circuits has launched the ADRV9029, a highly integrated, radio frequency (RF) agile transceiver. The ADRV9029 offers four independently controlled transmitters, dedicated observation receiver inputs for monitoring each transmitter channel, four independently controlled receivers, integrated synthesizers, and digital signal processing functions providing a complete transceiver solution. It provides the performance demanded by cellular infrastructure applications, such as small cell base station radios, macro 3G/4G/5G systems, and massive multiple in/multiple out (MIMO) base stations.