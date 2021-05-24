Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem announced for 5G IIoT applications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G was launched at the chipmaker’s 5G Snapdragon Summit on Wednesday. Sitting between Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G, the new system-on-chip (SoC) is designed to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience using an all-new configuration. The Snapdragon 778G SoC also comes as a successor to the Snapdragon 768G that debuted in May last year. The new offering is based on 6nm process technology, that may bring significant processing upgrades and power efficiency over the Snapdragon 768G SoC. Qualcomm claims that Snapdragon 778G is capable of delivering two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance improvement when compared to the predecessor.