Mansfield, PA

Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute to host Police-Community Forum

By rmcnamara
mansfield.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD, Pa. – The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) will host a Police-Community Forum on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in Allen Hall. The forum will provide an opportunity for the public and police to share ideas, concerns, and recommendations for improving the relationship between community police and the citizens they serve. The event features local community leaders, law enforcement professionals, and university representatives.

munews.mansfield.edu
