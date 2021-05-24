Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute to host Police-Community Forum

MANSFIELD, Pa. – 339 graduates will have their degrees conferred during Mansfield University’s 156th commencement exercises on Saturday, May 15 at Karl Van Norman Field. The commencement is divided into two outdoor ceremonies to allow for appropriate social distancing within state health guidelines. The College of Arts and Humanities along with all business administration, math, and computer information science majors will take part in the 9 a.m. ceremony following by the College of Natural and Social Science at 1 p.m.