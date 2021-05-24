20 Under 40 Class of 2021: Devon Mackey – LaFayette High School Basketball

Since coming back to his hometown of LaFayette in 2017, Devon “Dee” Mackey, 28, has been giving back to his community in several ways. Mackey went to Stillman College as a two-sport athlete, playing both football and basketball. Mackey played four years of football at Stillman before playing two years of professional football, playing for the American Arena League (AAL) for the Vermont Bucks and Carolina Energy until 2017.