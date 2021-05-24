newsbreak-logo
Franklin County, WA

Sneezing Attack Sends Franklin County Resident Into Canal [PHOTO]

By Rik Mikals
102.7 KORD
 3 days ago
A Franklin County resident got quite the scare as a sneezing attack sent them and their SUV into a water-filled canal. The accident happened over the weekend on Saturday according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department posted the details of the accident on their Facebook...

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

