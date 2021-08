The Guadeloupe Islands is now open to fully vaccinated Americans, and nonstop flights from the United States are scheduled to resume this July. As of June 11, fully vaccinated individuals visiting the French Caribbean archipelago can avoid quarantine by presenting proof of an accepted COVID-19 vaccination, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, as well as results of a negative PCR or antigen test that was taken within 72 hours (PCR) or 48 hours (antigen) of arrival. U.S. visitors must also provide a sworn statement confirming that they don't have any COVID-19 symptoms and have not had recent contact with an infected person. Children under the age of 11 are exempt from these testing requirements.