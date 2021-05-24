Petroteq Comments on Offer Appearing in German Publication

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that on May 19, 2021, Petroteq received emails from several European shareholders advising the Company that their brokers had informed them they had received what appeared to be an offer to purchase shares of Petroteq. In addition to being advised of this offer, the Company was directed to Bundesanzeiger, an official publication of the Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany. The link provided as: https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/search-result?17. Upon clicking on the link and searching the word 'Petroteq' two search results appear. If 'Uppgard Consult AB Krylbo' is selected, the purported offer can be reviewed in the German language. The notice indicates, among other things, that the offer is not aimed at shareholders in any jurisdiction in which the offer would violate applicable law.