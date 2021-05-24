US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought
The US oil and gas infrastructure crisis appears to be worse than originally thought, with the impact of the Texas storm earlier this year highlighting major problems. Aging infrastructure is the reason for President Biden's new national infrastructure plan. However, this comes after years of neglect which has cost the oil and gas sector billions of dollars, as well as wreaking havoc on both the environment and communities relying on vital energy supplies.www.austinnews.net