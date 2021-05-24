US oil & gas infrastructure crisis may be worse than thought

Congress is considering two massive investments in America’s infrastructure: the American Jobs Plan, focused on physical infrastructure and jobs, and the American Families Plan, focused on human infrastructure and care. The two plans are critical to the Biden administration’s promise to “build back better,” and they take aim at the intersecting challenges of economic prosperity, public health, racial justice, and the climate crisis. However, as we work to address the biggest challenges of our day, we must not forget the urgent need to transform the food system.