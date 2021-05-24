How Virgin Atlantic used Workplace from Facebook to great advantage during the pandemic

What will be the safest way to onboard new employees after the pandemic is over, and in what will be a blended work environment?. In 2020, finding the best career online was thrown into disarray as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's wide-ranging effects. Many companies closed (either by mothballing properties or by simply moving on), resulting in the loss (or furloughing) of many employees. As a result, national economies all over the world are in a recession.