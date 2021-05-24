How Virgin Atlantic used Workplace from Facebook to great advantage during the pandemic
Virgin Atlantic has been using Workplace from Facebook for a number of years as an enterprise social media platform. Describing the role of the platform, Megan Buck, channels and social manager at Virgin Atlantic, says it was as a segregated platform connectivity tool when the company took it on, but the airline’s strategy is to “make it a productivity tool – an enabler to help people to do their job easier”.www.computerweekly.com