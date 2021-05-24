newsbreak-logo
How Virgin Atlantic used Workplace from Facebook to great advantage during the pandemic

By Cliff Saran,
Computer Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Atlantic has been using Workplace from Facebook for a number of years as an enterprise social media platform. Describing the role of the platform, Megan Buck, channels and social manager at Virgin Atlantic, says it was as a segregated platform connectivity tool when the company took it on, but the airline’s strategy is to “make it a productivity tool – an enabler to help people to do their job easier”.

#Facebook Platform#Virgin Media#Social Enterprise#Enterprise Networking#Nhs#Workplace#Social Platform#Social Networking Sites#Enterprise Systems#Corporate Messaging#Ceo Messaging#Airline#Productivity#Connectivity#Well Being Communication#Tool#Business#Strategy#Employees
