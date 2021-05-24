AGU: Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

On 11 May 2021, AGU sent a letter of endorsement to leadership of the Senate Commerce, Justice, and Science Committee for the National Ocean Exploration Act. The National Ocean Exploration Act will help to ensure that our oceans continue to provide resources vital to our lives and our livelihoods—from food and energy sources to weather and global climate modulation, to biologically diverse habitats. Specifically, right now, there are significant gaps in our ability to collect data from our oceans that we need to make sound decisions affecting the nation’s economy, security, and environmental health. For example, earlier this year, the Interagency Working Group on Ocean and Coastal Mapping reported that just over half of U.S. waters are still unmapped.