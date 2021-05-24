AGU: Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

They drive the 150-mile route twice a week to areas that are normally accessible only by snowmobile and the like. People need their mail no matter where they live and postal workers face more challenges than barking dogs to get the job done. Sometimes that means driving when road conditions are absolutely horrid, all while handling precious cargo like porcelain trinkets from your nana; no matter the specifics, everybody expects their stuff to show up in one piece. For the roughly 120 people living in parts of Yellowstone National Park that are only accessible by snowmobile in the offseason, it's no different.