newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

AGU: Yellowstone National Park Is Hotter Than Ever

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — Yellowstone National Park is famous for harsh winters but a new study shows summers also are getting harsher, with August 2016 ranking as one of the hottest summers in the last 1,250 years. The new study drew upon samples of living and dead Engelmann spruce trees collected...

ladailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agu#Agu#Noaa#Earth#Wildfires#Dendrochronologist#Shoshone National Forest#L Harley Agu News#The University Of Idaho#Blue Intensity#Bi#Seasonal Snowpack#Drought#Harsh Winters#North America#Engelmann Spruce Trees#Southern States#Scientists#Temperature Records#Temperature Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
Related
Earth ScienceThe Weather Channel

Greenland’s Melting Glaciers Are Releasing Shocking Amounts of Mercury in the Nation’s Rivers

If you thought melting ice sheets only raised environmental red flags in terms of global warming and rising sea levels, you are in for an unfortunate surprise. In a recent discovery, scientists have found a melting ice sheet in the southwestern region of Greenland that is releasing huge amounts of mercury into the nearby rivers and fjords (narrow, deep inlets created by glaciers).
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Yellowstone National Park Uses a Monster Ford Super Duty on 49-Inch Tires for Rural Mail Delivery

They drive the 150-mile route twice a week to areas that are normally accessible only by snowmobile and the like. People need their mail no matter where they live and postal workers face more challenges than barking dogs to get the job done. Sometimes that means driving when road conditions are absolutely horrid, all while handling precious cargo like porcelain trinkets from your nana; no matter the specifics, everybody expects their stuff to show up in one piece. For the roughly 120 people living in parts of Yellowstone National Park that are only accessible by snowmobile in the offseason, it's no different.
Sciencecowboystatedaily.com

Scientist: Yellowstone Super Volcano Will Erupt Again And Likely Destroy U.S.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s like going in the doctor’s office and being asked: “What do you want to hear first, the good news or the bad news?”. That’s what scientists can offer when talking about the giant super volcano under Yellowstone National Park. The...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Rare natural event means that earth is moving in Colorado’s ‘most remote town’

In Colorado’s “most remote” mountain town, there’s no doubt the Earth is constantly moving. A rarely seen natural event is occurring near Lake City, the only incorporated municipality of Hinsdale County, called an earthflow. At a rate as high as 20 feet per year, the earthflow has since changed the landscape and created Colorado’s second-largest natural lake.
Montana StateOnlyInYourState

Relax At This Adults-Only Boutique Hotel At The Gateway To Yellowstone National Park In Montana

Yellowstone National Park is a popular family travel destination, and for good reason – people of all ages can appreciate the unique scenery, captivating geysers, wildlife, and all it has to offer. That being said, there’s something pretty great about enjoying an adults-only trip to the park as well. Not only can you enjoy the pristine, rugged terrain without chasing after little ones, but you’ll also get to retreat to the charming 1872 Inn at the end of the day. This adults-only boutique hotel is really something special.
Congress & CourtsAGU Blogosphere

AGU endorses the National Ocean Exploration Act

On 11 May 2021, AGU sent a letter of endorsement to leadership of the Senate Commerce, Justice, and Science Committee for the National Ocean Exploration Act. The National Ocean Exploration Act will help to ensure that our oceans continue to provide resources vital to our lives and our livelihoods—from food and energy sources to weather and global climate modulation, to biologically diverse habitats. Specifically, right now, there are significant gaps in our ability to collect data from our oceans that we need to make sound decisions affecting the nation’s economy, security, and environmental health. For example, earlier this year, the Interagency Working Group on Ocean and Coastal Mapping reported that just over half of U.S. waters are still unmapped.
TravelPosted by
Daily Montanan

Coming soon to a national park near you: The biggest tourist season ever

Leaders of a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday extolled national parks for providing a respite during the COVID-19 pandemic, but cautioned that enthusiasm for outdoors recreation will create its own problems in this summer’s tourism wave. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent and the chairman of a subcommittee that oversees the U.S. National Park Service, […] The post Coming soon to a national park near you: The biggest tourist season ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AstronomySpaceRef

Earth from Space: The Great Lakes

All five of North America's Great Lakes are pictured in this spectacular image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission: Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario. The Great Lakes are a chain of deep freshwater lakes. With a combined area of around 244 000 sq km, the lakes represent the...
Animalsouttherecolorado.com

[WATCH] Pack of wolves face off with grizzly in Yellowstone National Park

A parkgoer captured some tense footage of a standoff between a grizzly bear and more than ten wolves in Yellowstone National Park. The wolves appear to be chasing the grizzly bear off. The wild scene lasted about three minutes. "The grizzly started standing up on his hind legs to get...
Wildlifealaskapublic.org

U.S., Russian researchers track polar bears and ice seals across the Arctic

Sea ice in the Arctic serves as a habitat for polar bears and their prey, ice seals. But the ice doesn’t follow international boundaries, and monitoring the migration of these species requires access to both American and Russian waters. That’s where collaboration comes in: Scientists from both countries are working...
Helena, MTTexarkana Gazette

Grizzly attacks hiker in Yellowstone park

HELENA, Mont. — A bear attacked and injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park Friday morning, marking the first incident of a bear injuring a person inside the park this year, officials said. A bear fatally attacked a man just outside the park in April. The 39-year-old man injured Friday...
California StateNew York Post

Great white shark population along California coast booming

The great white shark population off the California coastline is increasing. In a recent study published in the journal Biological Conservation, researchers from Stanford University, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center found that between 2011 and 2018 great white shark numbers in the area had notably risen.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Investigating Video of Woman Being Charged by Grizzly Bear

U.S. Park Rangers are currently searching for the “unidentified woman” who walked straight for the grizzly bears, and plan to press charges once she is identified. Previously this May, we touched on this startling footage of a close call in Yellowstone National Park. Within, an unidentified woman (who absolutely no one will be surprised by if she is named Karen) waltzes straight for a grizzly bear sow and her cubs to take herself a photo.