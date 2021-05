Potbelly Corporation has hired Larry Strain as CDO to oversee corporate development, franchise sales, brokerage services and strategic and trade-area level market planning. "The addition of Larry and his wealth of experience in real estate and franchise development is critical in advancing Potbelly to our next phase of growth," CEO Bob Wright said in a company press release. "Larry is a highly regarded retail development and business strategist with the necessary background to advance Potbelly in the next stage of our 'Traffic-Driven' Profitability Strategic Plan. I could not be more excited to welcome him to our executive team."